Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Bloomin' Brands (NasdaqGS:BLMN) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.50% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bloomin' Brands is $17.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 37.50% from its latest reported closing price of $12.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bloomin' Brands is 4,893MM, an increase of 7.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloomin' Brands. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLMN is 0.13%, an increase of 21.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.10% to 113,092K shares. The put/call ratio of BLMN is 2.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 8,441K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,823K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,592K shares , representing a decrease of 15.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 33.47% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,257K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,467K shares , representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 21.01% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 2,893K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares , representing an increase of 48.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 42.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,774K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLMN by 19.11% over the last quarter.

Bloomin Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations.

