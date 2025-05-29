Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (WBAG:BNTX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (WBAG:BNTX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.69% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is € 122,63/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 98,52 to a high of € 159,22. The average price target represents an increase of 41.69% from its latest reported closing price of € 86,55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is 3,697MM, an increase of 34.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTX is 0.40%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 61,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,160K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 65.91% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 4,260K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,407K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,046K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares , representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 19.65% over the last quarter.

Pfizer holds 3,658K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,162K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.