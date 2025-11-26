Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Berkeley Group Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (BKGFY) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Berkeley Group Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BKGFY) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.19% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Berkeley Group Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is $11.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.80 to a high of $14.68. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.19% from its latest reported closing price of $13.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Berkeley Group Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is 2,490MM, an increase of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkeley Group Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKGFY is 0.02%, an increase of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.61% to 106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKGFY by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 32.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKGFY by 24.01% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKGFY by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 18.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKGFY by 87.75% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKGFY by 6.11% over the last quarter.

