Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Baxter International (BAX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.71% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Baxter International is 44.71. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 34.71% from its latest reported closing price of 33.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Baxter International is 16,051MM, an increase of 7.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baxter International. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAX is 0.22%, an increase of 0.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 535,368K shares. The put/call ratio of BAX is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 27,502K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,381K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 24,405K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,270K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 1.52% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 18,089K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,074K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,676K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,399K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 49.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,954K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,912K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Baxter International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, it has been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.