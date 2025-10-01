Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.68% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb is $15.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 4.68% from its latest reported closing price of $14.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bausch + Lomb is 4,125MM, a decrease of 15.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 15.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.18%, an increase of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 39,472K shares. The put/call ratio of BLCO is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 3,500K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,410K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 3,266K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,607K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878K shares , representing an increase of 27.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 2,583K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares , representing an increase of 12.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 39.24% over the last quarter.

