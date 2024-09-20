Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Aviva plc - Depositary Receipt () (AVVIY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Aviva plc - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:AVVIY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.56% Upside

As of August 27, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aviva plc - Depositary Receipt () is $14.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.85 to a high of $16.42. The average price target represents an increase of 19.56% from its latest reported closing price of $12.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aviva plc - Depositary Receipt () is 23,931MM, an increase of 5.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aviva plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVVIY is 0.39%, an increase of 16.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SEEFX - Saturna Sustainable Equity Fund holds 46K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVVIY by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 28.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVVIY by 31.30% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVVIY by 53.08% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVVIY by 27.23% over the last quarter.

