Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Aviva (AIVAF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Aviva (OTCPK:AIVAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.00% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aviva is $6.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.20 to a high of $7.92. The average price target represents an increase of 16.00% from its latest reported closing price of $6.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aviva is 23,931MM, an increase of 5.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aviva. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIVAF is 0.19%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 349,957K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 99,490K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,684K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,172K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIVAF by 3.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,904K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,568K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIVAF by 2.51% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 17,718K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,887K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIVAF by 2.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,616K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,288K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIVAF by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.