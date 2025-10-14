Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Arch Capital Group (ACGL) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Arch Capital Group (NasdaqGS:ACGL) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.70% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group is $110.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.70% from its latest reported closing price of $92.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group is 13,386MM, a decrease of 30.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGL is 0.32%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 434,966K shares. The put/call ratio of ACGL is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 23,833K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,424K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 19,727K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,967K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 13.68% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 17,649K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,163K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 13,354K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,460K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 16.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,457K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,297K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGL by 14.34% over the last quarter.

