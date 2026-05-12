Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Annexon (ANNX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Annexon (NasdaqGS:ANNX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 164.24% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Annexon is $15.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 164.24% from its latest reported closing price of $5.68 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Annexon is 93MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annexon. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 24.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANNX is 0.13%, an increase of 163.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.79% to 149,469K shares. The put/call ratio of ANNX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 10,051K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares , representing an increase of 37.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 98.73% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 9,128K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares , representing an increase of 23.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 78.23% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,957K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,500K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 72.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 476.67% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 5,249K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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