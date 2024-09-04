Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of American Homes 4 Rent (LSE:0HEJ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of American Homes 4 Rent (LSE:0HEJ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.15% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent is 41.49 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 36.28 GBX to a high of 46.10 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.15% from its latest reported closing price of 39.09 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent is 1,714MM, an increase of 2.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 973 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HEJ is 0.48%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.25% to 380,358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 21,967K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Principal Financial Group holds 15,771K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,968K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HEJ by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,287K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,135K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HEJ by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,901K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,108K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HEJ by 4.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,010K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,902K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HEJ by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.