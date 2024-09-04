Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.03% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent is $41.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.03% from its latest reported closing price of $39.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent is 1,758MM, an increase of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 973 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH is 0.48%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 380,358K shares. The put/call ratio of AMH is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 21,967K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Principal Financial Group holds 15,771K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,968K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,287K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,135K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,901K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,108K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 4.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,010K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,902K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 4.55% over the last quarter.

American Homes 4 Rent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Homes 4 Rent is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. The Company is an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

