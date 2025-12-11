Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.43% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Eagle Outfitters is $23.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.43% from its latest reported closing price of $24.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Eagle Outfitters is 5,522MM, an increase of 3.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69, an increase of 6.92% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Eagle Outfitters. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEO is 0.11%, an increase of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 203,848K shares. The put/call ratio of AEO is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,391K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,802K shares , representing a decrease of 15.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 28.64% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,650K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,329K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 75.01% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,000K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares , representing an increase of 29.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 37.13% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 5,521K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,257K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,498K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing an increase of 90.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEO by 700.06% over the last quarter.

