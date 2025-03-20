Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Amentum Holdings (AMTM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.40% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amentum Holdings is $28.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 47.40% from its latest reported closing price of $19.03 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amentum Holdings. This is an increase of 139 owner(s) or 17.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTM is 0.13%, an increase of 96.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 86.56% to 209,724K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTM is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Securities holds 43,894K shares representing 18.04% ownership of the company.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners holds 14,787K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares , representing an increase of 99.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 3,275.99% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,856K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,801K shares , representing an increase of 43.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 89.98% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,997K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company.

Primecap Management holds 6,414K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,271K shares , representing an increase of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTM by 16.42% over the last quarter.

