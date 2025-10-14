Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Alignment Healthcare (NasdaqGS:ALHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.99% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alignment Healthcare is $19.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 13.99% from its latest reported closing price of $17.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alignment Healthcare is 2,423MM, a decrease of 27.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alignment Healthcare. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHC is 0.21%, an increase of 35.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.31% to 211,947K shares. The put/call ratio of ALHC is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 43,993K shares representing 22.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,993K shares , representing a decrease of 38.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 55.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,332K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,078K shares , representing an increase of 26.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 8,324K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares , representing an increase of 97.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 2,245.79% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,205K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares , representing an increase of 61.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 79.24% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 5,517K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206K shares , representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 34.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.