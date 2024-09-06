Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Alarm.com Holdings (LSE:0HC2) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Alarm.com Holdings (LSE:0HC2) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alarm.com Holdings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HC2 is 0.25%, an increase of 3.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.61% to 54,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,254K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,380K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HC2 by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,200K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares , representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HC2 by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,711K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HC2 by 3.89% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,880K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares , representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HC2 by 19.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,493K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HC2 by 14.96% over the last quarter.

