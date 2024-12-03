Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Afya (AFYA) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Afya (NasdaqGS:AFYA) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.83% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Afya is $21.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.83% from its latest reported closing price of $15.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Afya is 3,112MM, a decrease of 2.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Afya. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 15.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFYA is 0.21%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.31% to 13,254K shares. The put/call ratio of AFYA is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,527K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,701K shares , representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 16.22% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 2,433K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,307K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,256K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares , representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 10.81% over the last quarter.

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 819K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFYA by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Afya Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

