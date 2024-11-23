Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of AECOM (LSE:0H9N) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of AECOM (LSE:0H9N) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,017 funds or institutions reporting positions in AECOM. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0H9N is 0.21%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 135,615K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 15,802K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company.

Primecap Management holds 12,511K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,022K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0H9N by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,200K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0H9N by 20.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,288K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,281K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H9N by 12.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,234K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0H9N by 8.02% over the last quarter.

