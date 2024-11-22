Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of AECOM (ACM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.72% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for AECOM is $119.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.72% from its latest reported closing price of $112.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AECOM is 15,352MM, a decrease of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,016 funds or institutions reporting positions in AECOM. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACM is 0.21%, an increase of 8.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 135,610K shares. The put/call ratio of ACM is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 15,802K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company.

Primecap Management holds 12,511K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,022K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,200K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 20.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,288K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,281K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 12.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,234K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 8.02% over the last quarter.

AECOM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. AECOM designs, builds, finances and operates critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organisations. As a fully integrated firm, AECOM connects knowledge and experience across its global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, AECOM's work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018.

