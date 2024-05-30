Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.82% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Abbott Laboratories is 128.76. The forecasts range from a low of 108.07 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.82% from its latest reported closing price of 100.73.

The projected annual revenue for Abbott Laboratories is 41,878MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbott Laboratories. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABT is 0.53%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 1,548,613K shares. The put/call ratio of ABT is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 83,985K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,589K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 70,178K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,295K shares , representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,568K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,505K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 5.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,750K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,393K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 33,734K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,853K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 6.26% over the last quarter.

Abbott Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Its portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

