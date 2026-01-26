Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of AAR (AIR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of AAR (NYSE:AIR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.98% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for AAR is $101.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.11 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.98% from its latest reported closing price of $105.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AAR is 2,271MM, a decrease of 23.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAR. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.21%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 48,082K shares. The put/call ratio of AIR is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,117K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares , representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 17.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,487K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares , representing an increase of 59.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 56.54% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,423K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares , representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 19.39% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,192K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares , representing a decrease of 30.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,154K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares , representing an increase of 26.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 72.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.