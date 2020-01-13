Goldman Sachs info officers, wealth head named to top committee

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N has added five executives to its management committee, including co-chief information officers and head of private wealth management, the bank said in a staff memo on Monday.

The promotions to the bank's most powerful committee, which includes top executives, signal Goldman's increased focus on technology and retail clients in its overall strategy.

The new members are Tucker York, global head of private wealth management; George Lee and Marco Argenti, co-chief information officers; Asahi Pompey, global head of corporate engagement and president of the bank's foundation; and Bentley de Beyer, the new head of human capital management, according memos seen by Reuters.

Argenti, 52, is a first-year partner who joined the bank in September from Amazon AMZN.O Web Services, where he was vice president of technology in charge of Amazon.com Inc's cloud product services.

Lee, 53, has been with the bank since 1994, and most recently was co-head of the investment bank's engineering division and co-chairman of its global technology, media and telecom group.

The elevation of York, 59, to the committee follows the bank's announcement last week that it will start reporting more details about revenues generated by its private wealth management business, which York heads.

The new reporting line, called Consumer & Wealth Management, was created in response to investors' demands for more information about these businesses that the bank says play a key role in its plans to build more sources of sustainable revenue and gain more client deposits.

Pompey has been with Goldman since 2006 and was previously co-chief compliance officer for the bank's Goldman, Sachs & Co division and global head of compliance for the investment banking unit.

De Beyer, whose hiring was announced on Monday, will join Goldman from Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N where he was the head of human resources for the global business unit. De Beyer takes over as the head of human capital management from Dane Holmes, who retired in September.

The appointments increase the size of Goldman's management committee to 35 and follow the departure of around a dozen partners who left the bank in 2019. Some, including Holmes and Justin Gmelich, had been members of the management committee.

