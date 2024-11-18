News & Insights

Goldman Sachs Increases Stake in Pilbara Minerals

November 18, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Goldman Sachs Group has become a substantial shareholder in Pilbara Minerals Limited, holding a 5.4954% voting power with over 165 million fully paid ordinary shares. This move highlights the increasing interest and investment by major financial entities in the lithium sector, driven by the growing demand for electric vehicle batteries.

