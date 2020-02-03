Goldman Sachs in talks with Amazon to offer small business loans - FT

US Markets

Goldman Sachs Group is in advanced talks with Amazon.com Inc to offer small business loans in the United States on the e-commerce giant's lending platform, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

