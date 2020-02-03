Goldman Sachs in talks with Amazon to offer small business loans - FT

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group is in advanced talks with Amazon.com Inc to offer small business loans in the United States on the e-commerce giant's lending platform, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Goldman has begun building technology that would allow it to offer loans to small and medium-sized businesses over Amazon's lending platform, the FT reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, adding that the project could go live as soon as March. https://on.ft.com/3b8PHDJ Goldman Sachs and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;)) Keywords: GOLDMAN SACHS AMAZON.COM/

