Goldman Sachs Held Its First Investor Day. Its Stock Is Dropping.

Goldman Sachs is holding its first-ever Investor Day Wednesday, marking a sharp departure from the investment bank’s history of secrecy. The event comes after the bank has spent the last several years diversifying its offerings, as trading revenues—a former bright spot for the bank—have fallen since the financial crisis.

In recent years, the Wall Street bank made moves into more consumer-oriented areas such as personal loans and credit cards. But those efforts, though they attract a lot of attention, generate only a tiny portion of the bank’s revenue.

Ahead of announcing earnings earlier this month, the bank announced that it was revamping its business units—an effort that would make its financial results easier to understand, and would perhaps lead to the market rewarding the bank with a higher valuation. The revamp included a new segment called Consumer & Wealth Management, which had previously been housed under the former Investment Management segment.

Results from the bank’s Investing & Lending unit, a segment that had been criticized for its opacity and volatility will be reported across the four newly constructed divisions, an effort that may smooth performance.

“We are taking real and significant steps to make Goldman Sachs more transparent and easier to understand,” chief executive David Solomon said in a statement.

In a slideshow released ahead of the presentation, Goldman Sachs revealed a three-year target return on equity of 13%, coming in at the low-end of the range analysts identified. The bank is also targeting an efficiency ratio of roughly 60%, which was in-line with expectations.

In discussing the firm’s 13% return on equity target, chief financial officer Stephen Scherr stressed that with moves the bank has made into growing its more fee-based businesses, it will see “more consistent and durable revenues.” For reference, the bank’s return on equity was 10% in 2019.

“The path to achieving these targets will not be linear,” he added, noting that top line growth may vary initially. “Funding efficiencies and expensive savings, however are more predictable and more within our control.”

After five years, the bank expects returns could hit the mid teens or higher, as initiatives such as Marcus and the Apple card gain momentum.

“They will not only be revenue accretive, but will contribute to a more stable fee-based revenue, based on more static expenses,” he said.

Goldman Sachs stock started the day higher, but has since dropped into the red. Its is shares are down 1% at $240.27 at 11:51 a.m., while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.4%.

Analysts have begun to offer their early impressions of the event. Some suggest investors were expecting more in the way of a quick fix. “In a quick first glance, one number that stands out is the 2019 return of 3% in consumer and wealth management, reflecting its early stage of development,” writes Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo. “Also, global markets had a poor ROE of 7% which we suspected, but now we know. Net-net, so far, so good with what we see even if targets are more medium and long term oriented than some may desire.”

And while Goldman announced some cost-cutting plans, Brian Kleinhanzl of KBW says that investors had already factored those in. “Investors look through the revenue growth goals within the ROE target and focus on the expense saves and some of expense saves are in estimates already,” he wrote in an email.

