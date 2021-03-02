Goldman Sachs head lawyer to leave bank -Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS.N general counsel Karen Seymour is leaving the bank, according to a report from Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

As Goldman's top lawyer, Seymour played a key role in the bank's negotiations to settle U.S. and international investigations into the role Goldman Sachs bankers played Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal.

Goldman agreed to pay $2.9 billion last year in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and other U.S. and overseas regulators in part for breaking anti-bribery laws.

A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman declined to comment.

Seymour joined Goldman Sachs in 2018 from Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where she was a partner. She previously led the criminal division at U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, where she prosecuted Martha Stewart in 2004.

Seymour was a member of Goldman's management committee, and is the second top executive and member of that group to reportedly leaving the bank this week.

Eric Lane, global co-head of Goldman's asset management arm, is leaving his role at the bank to join investment firm Tiger Global Management, Reuters reported on Monday.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by David Gregorio)

