Goldman Sachs (GS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $854.56, moving +2% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The investment bank's shares have seen an increase of 6.38% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 3.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $11.52, reflecting a 3.6% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.44 billion, up 4.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $48.87 per share and revenue of $59.26 billion, which would represent changes of +20.55% and +10.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Goldman Sachs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.63% increase. Right now, Goldman Sachs possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Goldman Sachs is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.14.

It's also important to note that GS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.