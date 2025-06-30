Goldman Sachs (GS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $707.75, moving +2.45% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.48%.

The investment bank's stock has climbed by 15.05% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 16, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $9.36, showcasing a 8.58% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.43 billion, showing a 5.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $44.12 per share and a revenue of $55.29 billion, signifying shifts of +8.83% and +3.33%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% lower. Goldman Sachs presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Goldman Sachs is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.24.

Meanwhile, GS's PEG ratio is currently 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.