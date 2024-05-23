Goldman Sachs (GS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Goldman Sachs (GS) ending at $458.15, denoting a -0.91% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 9.3% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.06% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Goldman Sachs will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $8.87, signifying a 187.99% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.76 billion, indicating a 17.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $36.57 per share and revenue of $51.71 billion, indicating changes of +59.9% and +11.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% higher. Right now, Goldman Sachs possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.64 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.07.

Also, we should mention that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

