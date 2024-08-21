Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $496.46, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.57%.

The the stock of investment bank has risen by 1.05% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $8.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.66%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.68 billion, indicating a 7.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $35.49 per share and revenue of $51.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55.18% and +11.4%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Goldman Sachs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.77% lower. Currently, Goldman Sachs is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.01. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.05.

It's also important to note that GS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

