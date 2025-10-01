Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $785.51, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 8.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 14, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $10.58, signifying a 25.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.86 billion, showing a 9.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $46.63 per share and a revenue of $57.13 billion, signifying shifts of +15.02% and +6.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Goldman Sachs possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Goldman Sachs is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.08, so one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It's also important to note that GS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

