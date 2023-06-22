Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $319.58, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 1.64% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $7.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.03 billion, up 1.44% from the prior-year quarter.

GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.21 per share and revenue of $48.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.83% and +1.5%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower within the past month. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.43, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.