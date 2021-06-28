Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $368.71, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 0.87% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 13, 2021. On that day, GS is projected to report earnings of $9.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.19 billion, down 15.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $44.70 per share and revenue of $49.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +80.68% and +11.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.28% higher. GS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, GS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

