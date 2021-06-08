Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $384.70, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 5.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.04%.

GS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GS to post earnings of $9.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.01 billion, down 17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $43.70 per share and revenue of $49.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.64% and +10.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.68% lower. GS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.29, which means GS is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.