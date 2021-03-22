Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $339.33, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 11.07% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2021. In that report, analysts expect GS to post earnings of $7.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 148.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.32 billion, up 18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $30.18 per share and revenue of $40.29 billion, which would represent changes of +21.99% and -9.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.93% higher. GS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, GS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.14, so we one might conclude that GS is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

