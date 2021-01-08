Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $290.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 19.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

GS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 19, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.68, up 42.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.47 billion, down 4.88% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5% higher. GS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, GS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.27.

We can also see that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.