Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $297.20, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 6.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.79%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 18, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $7.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.5 billion, down 25.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $36.44 per share and revenue of $47.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.7% and -19.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% lower within the past month. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.59, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.