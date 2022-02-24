Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $340.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 0.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Goldman Sachs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.96 billion, down 26.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $39.35 per share and revenue of $48.53 billion, which would represent changes of -33.81% and -18.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% lower. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.32, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, GS's PEG ratio is currently 0.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.