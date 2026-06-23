Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Goldman Sachs (GS) was down 1.08% at $1,094.44. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 11% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 14, 2026. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $13.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.02%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.97 billion, indicating a 9.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $59.6 per share and revenue of $64.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.13% and +10.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher within the past month. Currently, Goldman Sachs is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Goldman Sachs is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.63.

It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.