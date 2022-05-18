Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -1.99%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $306.73, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 4.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 6.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.75%.

Goldman Sachs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $8.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.63 billion, down 24.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $37.99 per share and revenue of $47.91 billion, which would represent changes of -36.1% and -19.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.16% higher. Goldman Sachs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.24, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.64 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

