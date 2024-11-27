Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the latest trading day at $605.43, indicating a -0.01% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 15.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $7.93, indicating a 44.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $12.02 billion, indicating a 6.19% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $37.15 per share and a revenue of $51.62 billion, signifying shifts of +62.44% and +11.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Goldman Sachs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Goldman Sachs holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.11.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.56.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

