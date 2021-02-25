Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $327.76, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 20.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32% in that time.

GS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GS is projected to report earnings of $7.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 138.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.32 billion, up 18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.99 per share and revenue of $39.62 billion, which would represent changes of +17.18% and -11.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, GS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.86, which means GS is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GS's PEG ratio is currently 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

