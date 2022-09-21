Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $320.71, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 4.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Goldman Sachs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.91, down 47.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.46 billion, down 15.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $34.18 per share and revenue of $47.47 billion, which would represent changes of -42.51% and -20%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Goldman Sachs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.57, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.