Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 8.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $6.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 37.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.23 billion, down 11.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $33.53 per share and revenue of $47.62 billion, which would represent changes of -43.6% and -19.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher. Goldman Sachs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.66, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)

