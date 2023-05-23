Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $323.57, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 5.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

Goldman Sachs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $7.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.32 billion, up 3.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.83 per share and revenue of $48.45 billion, which would represent changes of +5.89% and +2.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.05% higher. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.6, which means Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.86 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.