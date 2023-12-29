Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $385.77, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

Shares of the investment bank have appreciated by 13.14% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 8.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The upcoming earnings release of Goldman Sachs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 16, 2024. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $4.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.37%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.96 billion, indicating a 3.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.44 per share and revenue of $45.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.35% and -3.11%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Goldman Sachs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.35% lower. Goldman Sachs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.42.

It's also important to note that GS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

