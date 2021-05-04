Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $349.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

In that report, analysts expect GS to post earnings of $9.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.01 billion, down 17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $44.91 per share and revenue of $49.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.53% and +10.45%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.32% higher. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GS has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.8 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.17.

It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

