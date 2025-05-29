Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Goldman Sachs (GS) standing at $604.86, reflecting a -0.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 11.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 16, 2025. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $9.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.92%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.71 billion, reflecting a 7.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $44.41 per share and revenue of $55.52 billion, indicating changes of +9.55% and +3.76%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Goldman Sachs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% lower within the past month. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.7. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.86 for its industry.

Meanwhile, GS's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

