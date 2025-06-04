Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Goldman Sachs (GS) ending at $599.21, denoting a -0.77% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.

The investment bank's stock has climbed by 9.92% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 16, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $9.82, marking a 13.92% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.71 billion, indicating a 7.69% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $44.41 per share and revenue of $55.52 billion, which would represent changes of +9.55% and +3.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Goldman Sachs is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.5.

We can also see that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

