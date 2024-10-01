Goldman Sachs (GS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $490.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Shares of the investment bank have depreciated by 2.97% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $8.19, marking a 49.73% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.54 billion, up 6.08% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $35.08 per share and a revenue of $51.06 billion, indicating changes of +53.39% and +10.39%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.17% lower. Goldman Sachs presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Goldman Sachs is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.11. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.67.

We can additionally observe that GS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.24 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.