Goldman Sachs (GS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $794.77, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.01% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.83%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

The stock of investment bank has fallen by 13.58% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 13, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $16.14, reflecting a 14.31% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.78 billion, indicating a 11.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $56.72 per share and a revenue of $63.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.52% and +8.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Goldman Sachs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Goldman Sachs is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.79. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.63 for its industry.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 0.96 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.96.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 23, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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